Ontario considering allowing 2nd doses sooner as variant from India starts to circulate

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario's vaccine task force is considering allowing people to book second COVID-19 vaccine shots sooner to stay ahead of a new variant gaining ground in the province.

Health officials reiterated concern today about the growing prevalence of the Delta variant first detected in India, which now makes up nearly a quarter of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province shortened the four-month interval between vaccine doses starting this week for people aged 80 and older and Elliott says it's examining the potential to expand that to all age groups.

She says the government is also still assessing whether it would be possible to move up the first phase of the province's re-opening plan from the scheduled June 14th date.