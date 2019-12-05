Ontario considering ban on flavoured vaping products following Nova Scotia ban

Ontario's health minister says the province is considering a ban on flavoured vaping products.

Christine Elliott says the province is looking at a variety of measures to address growing concerns about the rise of vaping among teenagers.

Elliott says her advice to young people is to not use the products, which she says appear to be targeted toward them.

Her statements came the same day Nova Scotia's health minister announced that province will be the first to ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices starting April 1, 2020.

Randy Delorey says the move is aimed at promoting a smoke-free culture in a province where vaping rates have been growing, especially among young people.

Ontario said last month it would ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations, a measure that will come into effect next month.