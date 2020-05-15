Ontario considering increasing limits on social gatherings

Health Minister Christine Elliot says the province is closely studying the idea of increasing current limits on social gatherings.

Elliot says she knows people want to spend more time with family and friends and she expects an announcement next week on the safest way to allow that.

The current guidelines say residents should stay at least two metres way from anyone outside their own household and gatherings of more than five people are banned.

But Premier Doug Ford says people who want to see their family members this long weekend can do so outside if they follow physical distancing rules.