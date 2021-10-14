Ontario considers moving out of 'Step 3' and easing more COVID restrictions

More COVID-19 restrictions could be easing in Ontario as early as next week.

CTV New Toronto has learned the Ontario government is considering a further easing of pandemic rules and an announcement could come as soon as Friday.

Sources say Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet are expected to consider the new proposal this week.

This comes as Ontario reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since August yesterday, and Niagara also reporting the lowest number of daily cases since late August.

Last week, Ontario lifted capacity restrictions for certain large venues, including those used for concerts, sports and movies.

The restaurant industry was left over however, still limited to a 50 per cent capacity limit.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the "Roadmap to Reopen" since July.