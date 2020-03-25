Ontario Construction Consortium calls on government to suspend work on construction sites

Construction workers are raising concerns about the safety of their work sites as many other businesses close up shop.

The Ontario Construction Consortium is calling on the Ontario government to suspend all work on construction sites for two weeks to protect its members.

Construction was deemed ‘an essential service’ after Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses to close.

Quebec suspended all construction except for emergency or security work on Monday.

OCC executive director Phil Gillies says “It makes no sense that you can’t have your neighbor over for a cup of coffee, yet construction sites are expected to continue operations.”