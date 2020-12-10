Ontario could see close to 5000 daily COVID cases by January at current rate of growth

New modelling is out for Ontario as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say if infections grow at a rate of 3% over the next month, which is a slightly accelerated pace than the 2.47 per cent growth rate we have seen over the last 14 days, we would end up with roughly 5,000 daily cases and nearly 400 people in the ICU by January 8th.

If the rate of growth were to slow to 1%, we would only have about 2,500 daily cases and under 300 people in the ICU by then.

The worst case scenario, which is based on the 5% growth rate, points to nearly 10,000 daily cases by early January with more than 500 COVID patients in the ICU.

As of this morning, there were 228 patients in Ontario ICUs suffering from COVID-19 and the rolling seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,862.