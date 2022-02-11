Ontario court freezes money donated online to protestors

The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform Give-Send-Go to the convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings.



The province says it obtained an order from the Superior Court of Justice that prohibits anyone from distributing donations made through the website's ``Freedom Convoy 2022'' and ``Adopt-a-Trucker'' campaign pages.



A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says a section of the Criminal Code allows the attorney general to apply for a restraint order against any ``offence-related property.''



Hundreds of semi-trucks rolled into Ottawa two weeks ago to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and health restrictions and trucks are also blockading border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.



Donors initially raised more than 10-million dollars through Go-Fund-Me, which announced last Friday it was pulling the plug on the campaign.



Convoy organizers quickly set up new campaigns on Christian fundraising site Give-Send-Go.



Last night, Give-Send-Go said Canada has no jurisdiction over how it manages its money and that it will flow directly to the ``Freedom Convoy campaign.''