Ontario court to rule on whether the COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory

An Ontario court is expected to rule today on whether the province's COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory.



The constitutional challenge hinges on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.



Those would include some people with disabilities, homebound seniors, the homeless, and residents of hot-spot neighbourhoods.



Toronto's David Daneshvar launched the challenge in March in a bid to get government to ensure public-health units make equity central and are given the resources they need to do so