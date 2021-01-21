Ontario COVID-19 rates showing improvement, too soon to say if it's a trend: Yaffe

One of Ontario's top doctors says the province's COVID-19 numbers are showing improvement but it's too soon to say if it's the start of a trend.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says that the provincial case rate has started to decline for the first time since November.

She says the current rate sits at 145.4 cases per 100,000 people, which still remains high.

Yaffe says the average per cent positivity on COVID-19 tests has also dropped to 5.3 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent last week.

The province is also reporting that 26 public health units have experienced decreasing virus case rates.

Yaffe says an additional week or two of data will be required to fully assess the trajectory of the virus in the province.

