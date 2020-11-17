iHeartRadio
Ontario COVID numbers down, but so was testing

covid purple viles

Ontario Health is reporting 1,249 cases of COVID-19 today and 12 new deaths. 

There are 569 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 94 in York Region. 

There are 1,135 more resolved cases.

However, testing numbers were down with only 26,500 tests completed since the last reporting period. 

