Ontario COVID numbers down, but so was testing
Ontario Health is reporting 1,249 cases of COVID-19 today and 12 new deaths.
There are 569 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 94 in York Region.
There are 1,135 more resolved cases.
However, testing numbers were down with only 26,500 tests completed since the last reporting period.
-
Storm Damages BreakwallMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding storm damage to breakwall
-
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Mark Wood - Owner of The Forty in Grimsby, Grantham House in St. Catharines and The Office regarding tighter restaurant restrictions/speaking at special regional council meeting
-
Special Regional Council Meeting on Restaurant RestrictionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Laura Ip - St. Catharines Regional Councillor regarding special meeting on tighter restaurant restrictions in Niagara