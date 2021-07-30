Ontario COVID Science Advisory Table doc. says chance of things going wrong in Alberta is 95%

Ontario should not be jealous of Alberta's loosening of COVID restrictions.

That's the message from Dr. Peter Juni, who is Scientific Director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Juni is reacting to Alberta's latest move to remove many restrictions including dropping isolation rules for people who test positive, and dropping most masking rules next month.

"This is just nonsense. The probability of this going wrong in Alberta is higher than 95%. There's no doubt. This is a complete misunderstanding. We are not there yet. Not enough people are vaccinated. Delta is really a bugger, Delta cannot be underestimated.

Juni is encouraging people all across the country to get vaccinated.

Today, Ontario announced its plans for the future, once we exit Step 3 of the reopening, although no date has yet been set for the move.

It says most remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be lifted in Step 3, including indoor capacity limits on businesses.

But it says the mask mandate will be kept in place for indoor public places because the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the province.