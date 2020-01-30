Ontario dad says he missed daughter's first steps because of coronavirus outbreak
An Ontario father says he missed his infant daughter's first steps because she is stuck in the Chinese city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak.
Richard Fabic is hoping to get the Canadian government's assistance so he can be reunited soon with his daughter, Chloe.
China has quarantined Wuhan and several other central cities to try to contain the respiratory virus.
Canada announced this week that it is preparing to fly a plane to Wuhan to get Canadians out.
Canada's top foreign-affairs official, Marta Morgan, says that 156 Canadians so far have asked for help to leave.
-
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
-
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
-
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie