iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario dad says he missed daughter's first steps because of coronavirus outbreak

baby toes

An Ontario father says he missed his infant daughter's first steps because she is stuck in the Chinese city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak.

Richard Fabic is hoping to get the Canadian government's assistance so he can be reunited soon with his daughter, Chloe.

China has quarantined Wuhan and several other central cities to try to contain the respiratory virus.

Canada announced this week that it is preparing to fly a plane to Wuhan to get Canadians out.

Canada's top foreign-affairs official, Marta Morgan, says that 156 Canadians so far have asked for help to leave.  

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie