Ontario dad says he missed daughter's first steps because of coronavirus outbreak

An Ontario father says he missed his infant daughter's first steps because she is stuck in the Chinese city at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak.

Richard Fabic is hoping to get the Canadian government's assistance so he can be reunited soon with his daughter, Chloe.

China has quarantined Wuhan and several other central cities to try to contain the respiratory virus.

Canada announced this week that it is preparing to fly a plane to Wuhan to get Canadians out.

Canada's top foreign-affairs official, Marta Morgan, says that 156 Canadians so far have asked for help to leave.