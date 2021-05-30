Ontario dealing with an 'explosion of pollen'

There has been an explosion of pollen in southern Ontario and Quebec this spring, leaving people sneezing and cars coated with a thin coat of yellow dust.

Weather Network chief meteorologist Chris Scott says temperatures quickly warmed up in May causing the spring greenup to happen very quickly.

The director of the Ottawa-based Aerobiology Research Laboratories says rain washes the pollen out of the air.

Daniel Coates recommends allergy-sufferers take advantage of the time right after it rains to get outside without having to worry about runny noses or itchy throats.