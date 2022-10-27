Ontario Dental Association provides list of teeth friendly treats.

The Ontario Dental Association has released its list of Halloween treats that people should avoid if they don't want to risk being haunted by rotten teeth.

The association says plain chocolate is on its friends list because it dissolves quickly so it's less damaging to teeth.

But it says caramels, licorice and even chips are foes because they get stuck in teeth, potentially contributing to tooth decay -- while hard candy, lollipops and jaw breakers should be avoided because they soak teeth in sugar as they dissolve.

The dental group says people should floss and brush or at least rinse their mouths with water after eating sweets to wash away sugar that can lead to cavities.