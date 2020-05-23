Ontario dentistry regulator issues COVID-19 practice guidelines

Ontario's dentists have a new set of guidelines on how to operate during this phase of COVID-19 recovery.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario released the document yesterday afternoon.

Dentists had previously only been allowed to practice emergency or urgent care on patients in-person, but can now offer other essential services with enhanced precautions.

The guidelines say it's particularly difficult to protect against COVID-19 in dentistry, because many procedures generate droplets and aerosols.

The college says dentists must use N95 respirators, gloves, eye protection, face shields and protective gowns when performing procedures that generate aerosols.

The college says non-essential care must continue to be provided through teledentistry.

