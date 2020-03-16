iHeartRadio
Ontario dentists only treating emergency cases

dental

The Ontario Dental Association is now recommending dentists cancel non-essential appointments.

The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario and the ODA announcing today that appointments should be rescheduled.

The advice being given is that if you have an appointment coming up and haven’t heard from your dentist already, give them a call.

Dentists are prepared to see patients who need emergency treatment.

Contact your dentist’s office for more information.

 

