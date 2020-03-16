Ontario dentists only treating emergency cases
The Ontario Dental Association is now recommending dentists cancel non-essential appointments.
The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario and the ODA announcing today that appointments should be rescheduled.
The advice being given is that if you have an appointment coming up and haven’t heard from your dentist already, give them a call.
Dentists are prepared to see patients who need emergency treatment.
Contact your dentist’s office for more information.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health