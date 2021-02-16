Ontario developing website for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Ontario is developing a web portal for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments when mass immunization is underway.
The Ministry of Health says the online site will be for vaccine appointments, while a customer service desk will also be available for those not comfortable using the web portal.
Experts say that more details about the vaccine rollout plan are needed to ensure vulnerable residents don't fall through the cracks.
