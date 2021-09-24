Ontario eases capacity limits for some sports, event venues

Ontario is easing capacity limits at certain venues where proof of vaccination is required, including sports facilities, cinemas and concert venues.

Starting Saturday, capacity limits at outdoor events where people stand will increase to up to 75 per cent capacity or 15,000 people, whichever is less.

For outdoor events where people are seated, limits will be increased to up to 75 per cent capacity or 30,000 people.

That means the Blue Jays are able to increase capacity at the Rogers Centre in Toronto to 30,000, up from 15,000 spectators, for their push to make the playoffs.

The province also says proof of vaccination will now be required in outdoor settings where the normal capacity is 20,000 people or more.

Indoors, cinemas, concert venues, sporting events, banquet halls, convention centres, racing venues, and commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences will have capacity limits of up to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

