Ontario education workers will engage in full strike rather than work-to-rule

CUPE President Laura Walton says that if there's no deal reached between CUPE and the Ontario government, a full province-wide strike is expected.

Ontario education workers will be in a legal strike position as of next week and the head of the union representing them says members are prepared to engage in a “full withdrawal of services” should they remain without a deal after the deadline.

Laura Walton, who is the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says "at 12:01 a.m. if we are in a full strike position, there will not be custodians to even change the garbage, educational assistants will not be in schools, early childhood educators, secretaries, IT, anyone who is covered by CUPE (will walk off the job)"

Walton says the goal is still to have a deal.

Talks are now scheduled to resume on Tuesday, leaving just two full days of negotiations before both the union and the government are in a legal strike/lockout position.