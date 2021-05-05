Ontario educators, advocacy groups raise alarm about online learning plan

Ontario education unions, advocacy groups and parents are raising concerns about a government plan to offer an online learning option for the next school year.

The groups say they are worried the government is considering establishing a permanent online learning stream.

They argue that change would divert funds from in-person learning and weaken the public education system.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced yesterday that online learning would be offered during the next school year amid continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the province has committed to ``consulting'' on providing an online option going forward.

Annie Kidder with advocacy group People for Education says a permanent change to the education system shouldn't be made during a crisis.

