Ontario election campaign to officially begin

Premier Doug Ford says Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell has accepted his advice to dissolve provincial parliament and the election campaign will officially start Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for writs for the election to be issued Wednesday and formally named June 2 as the election date.

Politicians have already been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with two out of the three major parties having released their platforms.

On his way in to meet with Dowdeswell, Ford said people will have ``a very clear choice'' on June 2.

He says the Tories are ``creating prosperity'' by building bridges, roads and highways, and bringing thousands of auto sector jobs back.

Polls at this point suggest the Progressive Conservatives are poised for re-election, with the third-place Liberals potentially overtaking the NDP to form the official Opposition.

