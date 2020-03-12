Ontario English Catholic teachers reach deal

Amidst the choas surrounding the coronavirus it looks like the government and one of the teachers unions have reached a deal.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association have been told that a tentative agreement has been reached and that all job action is to cease.

The government has been at loggerheads with the unions for months and this would be the first of the major unions to reach an agreement.

Details of the agreement are not known as it is pending ratification.

That vote will be held April 7th and 8th.