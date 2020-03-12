Ontario English Catholic teachers reach deal
Amidst the choas surrounding the coronavirus it looks like the government and one of the teachers unions have reached a deal.
Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association have been told that a tentative agreement has been reached and that all job action is to cease.
The government has been at loggerheads with the unions for months and this would be the first of the major unions to reach an agreement.
Details of the agreement are not known as it is pending ratification.
That vote will be held April 7th and 8th.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.