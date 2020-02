The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association announcing this afternoon it will suspend rotating strikes next week.

In a news release this afternoon the OECTA says "today’s historic strike was an incredible display of the passion and dedication of teachers and education workers across Ontario. At the same time, we have always said that our goal is to negotiate a deal at the bargaining table, and it is clear that our efforts are being effective in forcing the government to work with our Association toward a fair agreement. The mediator has called the parties back to the table on Monday, February 24, and we have been assured that the discussions will continue to be meaningful. As a result, OECTA will be suspending the rotating strikes planned for next week."

The rotating job action was to impact the Niagara Catholic School board on Monday.

The board tweeting out the good news this afternoon to students and parents, confirming their schools will be open on Monday and transportation provided as usual.