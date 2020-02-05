Ontario English Catholic Teachers' union announces 'enhanced job action' but no strike days planned

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has announced that teachers will be 'enhancing their job action' but they are not planning a province-wide strike for next week.

The enhanced administrative job action starts Monday February 11th, and means that during the regular school day, OECTA members will only undertake their scheduled teaching and supervision duties.

They will not accept additional tasks or assignments.

Parent-teacher interviews will go ahead if they have been scheduled.

Teachers will continue to participate in extra-curricular activities.

Union President Liz Stuart says students are the priority, and they will advocate for students, while trying to minimize the disruption to their day-to-day lives.

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Niagara Catholic District Schools were closed yesterday due to OECTA's one day province-wide strike.

