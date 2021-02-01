Ontario enlists teacher candidates for supply jobs to address shortages, absenteeism
Ontario says it will allow students in teacher-education programs to work in supply positions this year.
The province says it is making the temporary change to its teacher certification program to address educator shortages and absenteeism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teacher candidates must be enrolled in a current program and have successfully completed a portion of it.
They must also be scheduled to complete the program by Dec. 31, 2021.
The province says the temporary certificate changes will expire at the end of the year.
It hopes the changes will mean up to 2,000 additional supply teachers will be available for positions across the province.
-
UPDATE - Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellandMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding an update on expropriation of her land in Welland
-
By-law Officers Briefly Shut Down Fitzgerald Neighbourhood Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor, Suzanne Veenstra - Co-Chair Fitzgerald Neighbours and Caleb Ratzlaff – Project Lead Fitzgerald Ice Rink regarding by-law officers showing up over the weekend to briefly shut down rink
-
SpaceX MissionsSpaceX Missions SpaceX is planning another launch as astronauts get ready for a space walk. What is the future of commercial space travel? Tim talks to NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill.