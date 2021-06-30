Ontario enters Stage 2 of reopening plan

Hair cuts are back, store capacities are expanding, and more people can gather together outside as the province enters the next stage of the reopening plan.

Starting today, up to 6 people can sit together for outdoor dining, non-essential retail capacity expands to 25 percent, and stores in malls can reopen.

For sports fans, outdoor games can be held and outdoor horse racing and motor speedways also reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Locally, the Fort Erie Racetrack will start welcoming back limited spectators on July 12th.

Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, and live music events can also start up again at 25 percent capacity.

Although the province has already reached the vaccination targets to move into the next stage of reopening, provincial officials say Ontario may remain in Stage 2 for 21 days to measure the impact easing the restrictions has on the spread of COVID-19.

There are other factors also considered when moving to the next stage, including hospitalization numbers and daily case tallies.

Today's changes include: