Ontario enters Step 3 of the Reopening Plan

Gyms, movie theatres, and casinos can reopen today as the province moves into Step 3 of the Reopening Plan.

Under the new rules, indoor social gatherings are limited to 25 people and up to 100 people can attend an outdoor gathering.

Indoor dining is also returning today, but restaurant owners must ensure all tables are at least two metres apart.

Indoor religious services and sporting events can be held within capacity limitations to ensure physical distancing rules are still being followed.

Museums, casinos, and bingo halls can also reopen. Locally, Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino will not open until next Friday, but staff are back at work to prepare to welcome back guests.

Cinemas, concert halls, and theatres may also reopen today.

