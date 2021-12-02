Ontario examines lowering the age of eligibility for booster shot

We may hear a plan today about booster shots in Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is looking at lowering age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Elliott says news on that front may be announced in the coming days.

Some jurisdictions across the country have expanded their eligibility for a third dose to adults 60 years old and over.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will follow the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization when it comes to deciding when and how to roll out boosters to Canadians.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for use as boosters for all adults, but most provinces allow only higher-risk people to book appointments.

The newly identified Omicron variant has led to calls by some experts for provinces to offer third doses to wider segments of the population, though the vaccines' effectiveness against the variant remains unknown.

Currently Ontarians 70 and older and those in certain high risk groups are eligible for a third dose.