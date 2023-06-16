Ontario expanding 'strong mayor' powers to St. Catharines and Niagara Falls

Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he is expanding so-called strong mayor powers to 26 more large and fast-growing municipalities including Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.



Steve Clark says it will ensure the municipalities can deliver on housing commitments as the province works toward a goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.



The heads of the 26 cities which also include Hamilton, Mississauga, and Barrie, are set to get the new powers as of July 1.



The strong mayor powers include allowing mayors to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, as well as override council approval of bylaws, such as a zoning bylaw, that would stymie the creation of more homes.



Strong mayors also have responsibility for preparing and tabling their city's budget, instead of council, and hiring and firing department heads.



Clark wouldn't say if all 26 mayors actually want to use the strong mayor powers; Ottawa's mayor has said he doesn't want them, and several Toronto mayoral candidates have vowed not to use them.

In Niagara Falls, Mayor Jim Diodati welcomes the increased responsibility and power, "We've got an affordability crisis and a housing crisis, we need to build a lot more houses and a lot quicker than we have been, especially now we have close to half a million new Canadians coming and we're not building enough housing to keep up with the demand."

The Niagara Falls Mayor adds that there is no immediate issue he can think of that would require the strong mayor powers but it is a good tool to have just in case, "I can't think of anything in recent time but that was yesterday who knows about tomorrow. I always say it is good to have all the tools you need in the tool box wherever you go, it's like when you go camping or you go away on vacation, you like to make sure you have everything just incase, you hope you don't need it all but you got it just in case."