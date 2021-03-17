Ontario expands rapid testing to more sectors
The province is stepping up rapid-testing efforts.
Rapid antigen testing will be available to more sectors including first responders, emergency medical services, trucking and transportation, wastewater management, and post-secondary institutions.
The province is clearing the way for voluntary self-swabbing of asymptomatic people under supervision of a trained individual to reduce administrative costs.
The tests have previously been available to long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care settings, and essential industries such as food processing.
People who test positive through rapid tests still need to take a lab-based PCR test at an assessment centre or participating community lab to confirm the result.
