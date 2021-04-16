Ontario expected to unveil new COVID-19 restrictions

Details are sparse as the province is expected to announce additional COVID-19 restrictions today.

Government officials have not revealed what measures they may be considering, but it comes as COVID-19 cases across the country surge.

Locally, Ontario reported a record breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.

The last update also revealed 644 patients in ICUs.

Some of the measures Ontario could be considering include a province-wide curfew similar to what Quebec has done, stepping up enforcement of the stay-at-home order, and even fining business owners if non-essential staff continue to work in-person.

Ford has an announcement planned for 2:30 p.m.

Ontario residents will also get a look at new COVID-19 modelling data at 1 p.m.