Ontario expected to unveil new COVID-19 restrictions
Details are sparse as the province is expected to announce additional COVID-19 restrictions today.
Government officials have not revealed what measures they may be considering, but it comes as COVID-19 cases across the country surge.
Locally, Ontario reported a record breaking 4,736 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.
The last update also revealed 644 patients in ICUs.
Some of the measures Ontario could be considering include a province-wide curfew similar to what Quebec has done, stepping up enforcement of the stay-at-home order, and even fining business owners if non-essential staff continue to work in-person.
Ford has an announcement planned for 2:30 p.m.
Ontario residents will also get a look at new COVID-19 modelling data at 1 p.m.
