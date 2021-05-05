Ontario expects 65% of adults to have first COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of May

Ontario says it's on track to administer first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 per cent of adults in the province by the end of May.

The province said last week that all adults would be eligible to book a shot starting the week of May 24.

The government says that as of tomorrow, people aged 50 and older, those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of workers who cannot work from home will be eligible to book their shots across Ontario.

That group of workers includes all elementary and secondary school workers, child-care workers, food and manufacturing workers, and agriculture and farm workers.

The government also says it has now scheduled 10 employer-led vaccination clinics in the coming weeks including with the Ontario Food Terminal, Walmart Canada, and Loblaws.

The province says it is also launching mobile vaccine units that will start visiting small and medium-sized workplaces in Toronto, Peel and York Region on Friday.

Currently, 37% of Niagara residents have received one dose of the vaccine.

