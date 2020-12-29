Ontario expects to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

The retired general heading up Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine program says the province expects to receive the Moderna shot tomorrow.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier says roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites, then redistributed to long-term care and retirement homes.



He says immunizations should begin at those sites within 48 to 72 hours after the vaccine is received.

As of today 14,000 people in Ontario have been vaccinated.

Gen. Hillier expects 1.1 million Ontarians to be vaccinated for COVID19 by the end of March, and 8.5 million by the end of July.