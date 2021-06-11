Ontario extending temporary wage increase for PSWs and other support staff
The Ontario government is extending the wage increase for personal support workers.
The temporary wage increase will also apply to direct support staff in publicly funded home and community care, long-term care, public hospitals, and social service sectors.
It will continue until at least August 23rd, but provincial officials will be reviewing the program again as the deadline approaches.
The increase includes:
$3 per hour for approximately 38,000 eligible workers in home and community care;
$3 per hour for approximately 50,000 eligible workers in long-term care;
$2 per hour for approximately 10,000 eligible workers in public hospitals; and
$3 per hour for approximately 60,000 eligible workers in children, community and social services providing personal direct support services for the activities of daily living.
The temporary increase has been in place since October and was extended in mid-March.
