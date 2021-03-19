Ontario extending temporary wage increases for personal support workers

The Ontario government will be spending $239 million to extend temporary wage enhancements for personal support workers.

PSWs and direct support workers in publicly funded home and community care, long-term care, public hospitals, and social services sectors are eligible for the bump in pay until the end of June:

$3 per hour for approximately 38,000 eligible workers in home and community care;

$3 per hour for approximately 50,000 eligible workers in long-term care;

$2 per hour for approximately 10,000 eligible workers in public hospitals; and

$3 per hour for approximately 60,000 eligible workers in children, community and social services providing personal direct support services for the activities of daily living

Back in January, Minister Merrilee Fullerton wrote to the CEOs of Extendicare and Chartwell after reports surfaced that hundreds of long-term care home PSWs had not received the wage increase.

Both companies pledged to get the money out to employees by the end of January.