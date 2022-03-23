Ontario extends college and university tuition freeze to 2022-2023

Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for college and university students through next year.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the Progressive Conservative government wants to reduce financial barriers and financial strain on families.

The province had reduced tuition fees by 10 per cent for the 2019 to 2020 academic year and froze tuition for another two years after that.

The freeze is now being extended to the 2022-2023 academic year.

It was originally introduced as the province cut a free tuition program for low-income students in early 2019.

The province says students in university undergraduate arts and science degree programs will pay an average of $660 less in tuition with the freeze.

