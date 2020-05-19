Ontario extends emergency orders until May 29th

The Ontario government is extending all emergency orders currently in place until May 29th.

Under the extension bars and restaurants will remain closed with the exception of takeout and delivery options and gatherings will continue to be restricted to five people or less.

However, since the province has entered Phase One of the reopening plans, the public can use some outdoor amenities such as dog parks and multi-use fields.

Playground equipment, public pools, and splash pads remain off-limits.

The province is also giving religious institutions the green light to perform drive-in religious gatherings.

Worshippers will not be allowed to leave their vehicles and only members of the same household can be in the same vehicle.

Provincial officials recently extended the State of Emergency until June 2nd. The State of Emergency allows the government to enact and enforce emergency orders.