Ontario extends most orders under Reopening Ontario Act
The province is extending most of the COVID-19 orders until at least next month as the province continues to deal with the second wave.
The Ford government is extending all orders under the Reopening Ontario Act except those that deal with hydro prices and access to electronic personal health information.
Under the Act, orders put in place can be amended, but the government cannot introduce new orders.
The orders include rules on public gatherings, business closures, and managing outbreaks in hospitals and long term care facilities.
The ROA was enacted July 25th as the provincial state of emergency came to an end.
The extension will be in effect until November 21st.
