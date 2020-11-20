Ontario extends public health orders

Ontario's government says public health orders currently in effect across the province will remain in place for another month.

The province says the current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act will remain in force until Dec. 21.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says extending the orders will ensure the province can address the health crisis and deliver critical services such as health care.

The government is also expected to release new public health measures today to fight the surging spread of COVID-19 in hot spot regions.

Doug Ford says the province must make the move to protect hospital capacity and residents of long-term care homes.