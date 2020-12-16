Ontario faces backlogs for drive tests as regions under lockdown cancel road exams

Ontario is facing a significant backlog of driving tests as pandemic restrictions force exam cancellations.

The ministry of transportation says about 18-thousand road tests have been cancelled in lockdown zones since late November.

Those include Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region.

The government has cancelled all in-vehicle road tests in these zones and prohibited residents from booking a road test in a region with fewer pandemic restrictions.

The ministry says the province plans to hire more than 130 temporary driver examiners to help with the backlog.