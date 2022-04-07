Ontario faces 'tidal wave' of COVID-19 cases: Dr. Peter Juni

The scientific director of the panel advising Ontario on COVID-19 says wearing masks indoors for another few weeks, whether they're mandated or not, will be key to battling a ``tidal wave'' of cases sweeping through the province.

Dr. Peter Juni says wastewater monitoring suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases of the virus each day -- a far cry from the 4,224 officially reported Thursday due to limits on PCR testing.

Juni says those same testing limits mean it's unclear how long this wave will last, because we don't know how many people have been infected so far and have an extra bit of immunity.

But he says getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is even more effective at boosting immunity than catching the virus, as evidence suggests the current variant can be caught multiple times.

His comments come as all three Opposition parties called on the government to reinstate or continue several public health measures, including mandatory masking, in order to blunt the sixth wave of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are up 40 per cent week over week, with 1,126 people reported hospitalized with the virus Thursday and 159 in intensive care.

