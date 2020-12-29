Ontario Finance Minister takes out-of-country vacation despite warnings against travel
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips says he is self-isolating after taking a ``planned personal trip'' outside of Canada earlier this month.
Phillips says in a statement that he and his wife left the country after the end of the provincial legislative session on Dec. 8.
He says had he known Ontario would be placed under a provincewide lockdown on Boxing Day, he would have cancelled the trip.
His office would not say where he and his wife travelled.
