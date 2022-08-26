Ontario fines two LTC homes for not complying with air conditioning law

Ontario has levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two long-term care homes for not providing air conditioning in resident rooms.

Legislation passed last year required that homes install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22 of this year.

But as of Thursday, only 554 out of the province's 627 homes had met that standard.

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra said in a statement that another 24 homes are expected to be compliant by Sept. 22, but that these two homes were fined because they were not working with the ministry to achieve full air conditioning.

The government says Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, Ont., has refused to install air conditioning and has no plans in place to do so, while McCormick Home in London, Ont., is debating the definition of air conditioning and is not publicly reporting room temperatures.

Representatives for both homes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.