Ontario Fire Marshal investigation begins after major Niagara-On-The-Lake fire
Niagara-On-The-Lake fire crews remain on scene today after a major fire on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Nick Ruller says Ontario Fire Marshal representatives arrived on scene yesterday.
"I believe we're going to access a drone through them as well and the investigation will be in full swing today. At this point we don't have any suspicion that this is a suspicious fire in any way. We engaged the Office of the Fire Marshal due to the significant dollar loss involved."
The blaze caused an estimated 2.5 million dollars in damage when it ripped through a former chicken barn sectioned off into storage areas, mechanic shops, and other businesses.
Ruller says they were able to save part of the structure housing some classic cars, boats, and RVs.
"Although the chicken barns are essentially a total loss, we estimate somewhere between $2.5 million and potentially up toward $4 million in property was actually saved."
Multiple online fundraisers have been launched to try and help the people impacted by the fire.
Incredibly proud of the work of our @NOTLfiredept firefighters over the past 24 hours.— Nick Ruller (@NickRuller) February 10, 2021
Crews will remain on scene for the next several days as they support the @ONFireMarshal investigation.#commitment#teamwork#community https://t.co/ItlZtdkIEY pic.twitter.com/1fumXzG49Q
-
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass
-
Valentines’ Day and floristsTim talks to John Boekestyn from Boekestyn Greenhouses and Flora Pack Inc. How are they holding up against last Valentines' day versus this year?
-
Terrible fire in Virgil Tuesday afternoonTim talks to NOTL Fire Chief Nick Ruller about that major fire in Virgil that caused an estimated 2.5 million in damages. There is fundraisers setup to help the victims