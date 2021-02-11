Ontario Fire Marshal investigation begins after major Niagara-On-The-Lake fire

Niagara-On-The-Lake fire crews remain on scene today after a major fire on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Nick Ruller says Ontario Fire Marshal representatives arrived on scene yesterday.

"I believe we're going to access a drone through them as well and the investigation will be in full swing today. At this point we don't have any suspicion that this is a suspicious fire in any way. We engaged the Office of the Fire Marshal due to the significant dollar loss involved."

The blaze caused an estimated 2.5 million dollars in damage when it ripped through a former chicken barn sectioned off into storage areas, mechanic shops, and other businesses.

Ruller says they were able to save part of the structure housing some classic cars, boats, and RVs.

"Although the chicken barns are essentially a total loss, we estimate somewhere between $2.5 million and potentially up toward $4 million in property was actually saved."

Multiple online fundraisers have been launched to try and help the people impacted by the fire.