Ontario Free Fishing Week starts this weekend
People in Ontario can try fishing without a licence starting this weekend.
Free Fishing Week gets started tomorrow and runs until July 11th this year.
During that time, people don't need to buy a licence or carry an Outdoors Card to try fishing.
Everyone is reminded to keep recreational fisheries healthy by following conservation licence catch limits, obeying size limits and sanctuaries, and following all other fishing rules.
Emily Groat - Niagara Falls Artist
