Ontario Fruit and Veg Ass. asks farmers to be very cautious when hiring contract crews

The Chair of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Association says the government's plan to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks in the migrant farmers community is a 'good first step.'

Bill George tells CKTB mobile testing centres are key, as they don't want to risk spreading, or infecting their workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced a three-point plan to address outbreaks on farms, including allowing asymptomatic workers who test positive to continue on the job with safety provisions in place.

George says that announcement is very welcome news, saying it would be devastating to shut down an entire farm for two weeks or more to clear an outbreak.

'We don't believe there is a backstop to help farmers financially who would need to shutdown entirely, we are working with the governments on that.'

So far three migrant workers --outside of Niagara-- have died with COVID.

20,000 migrant workers come to Ontario each year to work at farms and green houses.

George is asking farmers to be very cautious when hiring contract or temporary crews.

He is advising keeping them separate from the farm's core workforce.

He says all of the outbreaks they have experienced are from contract crews moving from farm to farm.