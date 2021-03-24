Ontario further outlining Phase 2 vaccination plans

People over 50 living in COVID-19 hotspots, frontline workers, and some people with pre-existing health concerns are being included in Phase 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A new document released by provincial officials last night is setting the parameters for the next stage of mass vaccination which is due to begin in April.

Some of the people listed as 'highest risk' due to health concerns include organ transplant recipients, some stem cell recipients, kidney disease patients, and people with neurological diseases that may impact respiratory function.

After that, patients receiving treatment causing immunosuppression, people with developmental disabilities, and obese people will be prioritized.

The last category of health concerns includes stroke, automimmune disorders, cancer, respiratory disease or heart disease, and substance use disorders.

Some of the essential workers included in the next phase are education workers, food manufacturing workers, and transit workers.

All other people between 60 - 79 are also listed in the Phase 2 plans.