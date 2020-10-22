Ontario gets 100,000 rapid COVID tests

Ontario has received 100,000 rapid COVID-19 tests ordered by the federal government.

That's the entire first shipment acquired after Ottawa signed a deal with Abbott Diagnositics to buy 7.9-million of the I-D Now tests that can produce results in 15 minutes.

Health Minister Christine Elliot says the tests will be distributed to long term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Elliot says they will also be sent to care homes in northern and rural regions that tend to see longer wait times for regular test results.