Ontario getting rid of mail notices for expiring health cards and driver's licences

The Ontario government is changing the way it's communicating with residents about renewals for health cards and driver's licences.

The Ministry of Government and Consumer Services confirmed that residents with health, driver's licences and licence plates that are set to expire on or after March 1, 2022 will no longer be mailed paper renewal notices and will instead receive digital reminders.

Government officials say it will shift away from snail mail, to a more up-to-date approach.

The move will save up to $29M over 5 yrs in postage and mailing costs, and 80 million pieces of paper.

Those eligible for the digital reminders can sign up to receive an email, text, phone call, or combination of the three when their licence plate sticker, driver’s licence or health card is about to expire.

Those reminders will be sent at zero cost 60 days and 30 days before the expiry date.

Residents can also get the reminders by automated voice calls or text messages by calling toll free at 1-800-267-8097.

You can find more details and sign up for the service here.