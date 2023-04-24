Ontario giving schools $24M to beef up safety following stabbings and shootings

The Ontario government says it's investing $24M to promote school safety.

It comes after several Ontario high schools have seen violence in recent months, including shootings and stabbings.

The government say about half of the money will support the salaries of psychologists, social workers and youth workers to boost direct services for students, with another $4M earmarked for educational assistants.

The announcement comes after groups and unions representing principals and education workers have called for government support to hire more support staff and mental health workers.

Meantime, it was just last week a stabbing took place at a St. Catharines high school.

A 15-year-old Thorold boy has been charged with assault with a weapon following the incident last Thursday morning at St. Catharines Collegiate High School.

A 15-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries at home.